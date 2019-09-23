Wells Fargo & Co Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $276.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $276.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Santander lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $245.79 on Thursday. ASML has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $252.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of ASML by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

