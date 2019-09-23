Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

