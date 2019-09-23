Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 184.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Securities initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $187.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

