Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 117,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 59,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.