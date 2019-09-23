Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in HCP by 1,639.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,016,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,481,000 after buying an additional 1,900,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HCP by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,767,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,429,000 after buying an additional 1,769,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in HCP by 2,313.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,205,000 after buying an additional 1,505,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in HCP by 11.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,383,000 after buying an additional 1,441,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in HCP by 18.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,077,000 after buying an additional 1,393,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $36.07.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. HCP’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HCP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other HCP news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

