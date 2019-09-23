Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.94. 30,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $209,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,964 shares of company stock worth $32,210,983. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

