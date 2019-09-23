Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 1,244 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.63. 2,358,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,606,805. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.78.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.