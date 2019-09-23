Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 5,948 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $36.32. 7,536,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,886,726. The company has a market capitalization of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

