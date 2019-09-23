Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.29. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 3,862,980 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.89.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.44%.

In related news, insider Paul Flynn 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

