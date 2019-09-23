Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $62.67 Average PT from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $45.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.