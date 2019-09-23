Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on Xilinx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.81.

Shares of XLNX opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,531 shares of company stock worth $3,591,480 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after buying an additional 3,093,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after buying an additional 2,637,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,680,020,000 after buying an additional 2,294,950 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $214,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,606,413,000 after buying an additional 952,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

