Zacks: Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of TRI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.98. 198,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.