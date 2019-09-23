Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$1.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to report ($1.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Polarityte in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Shares of PTE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 198,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,596. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter worth $89,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter worth $353,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter worth $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 50.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 178.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

