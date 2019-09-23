Zacks Investment Management Acquires 6,457 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

