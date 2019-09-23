Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Sell

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.90. 86,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,937. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.67. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

