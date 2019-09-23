Zacks Investment Research Lowers Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on Organogenesis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of ORGO opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $310.90.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 860,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,156,791.00. Insiders bought 1,521,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 134.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 36.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $694,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

