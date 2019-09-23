Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $393,756.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,315,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,478.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,845,655. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 398.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

