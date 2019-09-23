Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Strong-Buy

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of EXPO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Exponent has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $140,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,399 shares in the company, valued at $658,775.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,569,688.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,439,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $34,946,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,333,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exponent by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,785,000 after purchasing an additional 102,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.