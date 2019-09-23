Zimmer Partners LP Acquires 262,500 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Discovery Communications worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 62.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,746,000 after purchasing an additional 441,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,535,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,825,000 after purchasing an additional 154,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.