Zimmer Partners LP Cuts Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 2.36% of Stag Industrial worth $90,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $101,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after buying an additional 1,460,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,235,000 after buying an additional 1,368,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 42.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,478,000 after buying an additional 1,346,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,187,000 after buying an additional 1,095,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.22. 22,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.