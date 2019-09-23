Zimmer Partners LP Has $325.03 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665,210 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for 3.4% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 1.33% of Eversource Energy worth $325,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 175.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,520,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 88,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,661. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.