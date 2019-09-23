Zimmer Partners LP Has $47.33 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 408,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $47,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,360,000. Mirova boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2,355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 428,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 229,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 753,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,518. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

