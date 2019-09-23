Zimmer Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,650,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806,100 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Univar were worth $58,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Univar in the first quarter worth about $172,537,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Univar by 25.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,839,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,111 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Univar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,854,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Univar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Univar in the first quarter worth about $19,036,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other Univar news, Director William S. Stavropoulos bought 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $100,056.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $63,136.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,042.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.96. 947,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,284. Univar Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

