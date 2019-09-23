Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $6.44 Million Investment in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $19,202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $4,457,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth about $275,554,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of MNRL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.14. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,547. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

