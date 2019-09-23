Zimmer Partners LP Purchases 320,000 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 5.17% of QTS Realty Trust worth $131,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,508 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 98.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.60. 258,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,026. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

