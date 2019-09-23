Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 146,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,447. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.