Zimmer Partners LP Sells 11,390,065 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390,065 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM comprises 1.9% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $184,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 80,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,980,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 992,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 17,687.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,602,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.