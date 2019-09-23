Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ZIX by 63,870.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIXI. TheStreet downgraded ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of ZIXI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.50. 17,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,567. The company has a market cap of $439.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. Zix Co. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 162.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

