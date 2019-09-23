Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 12,165 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after buying an additional 483,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,027.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 195,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,774,000 after buying an additional 178,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 93.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,161,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.29. The company had a trading volume of 124,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

