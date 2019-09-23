Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,152 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,474,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,841,000 after buying an additional 509,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,550,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,085 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,156,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $403,063,000 after purchasing an additional 231,307 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 559,370 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $143.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

