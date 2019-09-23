Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 206,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snap by 72.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,064,000 after buying an additional 2,025,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,274,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 162,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.05. 469,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,451,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Snap from $12.25 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

In other news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $391,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,201,157 shares in the company, valued at $18,377,702.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 127,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,307,116 shares of company stock worth $90,390,947 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

