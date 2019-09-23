Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,215,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CarMax by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,615. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Argus started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.12.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $732,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

