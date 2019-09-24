$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Trivago reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trivago.

Get Trivago alerts:

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.28 million. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRVG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 215,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.81. Trivago has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Trivago by 4,997.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 197,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Trivago by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trivago in the 1st quarter worth $3,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.