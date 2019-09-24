$0.16 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $15.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

