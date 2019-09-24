-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. United States Steel posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 111.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in United States Steel by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 5,611.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 279,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,087. United States Steel has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.73%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

