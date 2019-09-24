$0.28 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2019

Wall Street analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,472 shares during the last quarter.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 619,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,909. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

