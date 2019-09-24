-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.58). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.32% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell acquired 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,413 shares of company stock worth $289,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 170,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 108,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $199.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $15.50.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.