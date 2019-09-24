$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ladder Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

LADR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 62.27, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 697,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 350,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after buying an additional 238,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 210,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.