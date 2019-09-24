$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ladder Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

LADR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 62.27, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,091,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 697,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,895,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 350,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after buying an additional 238,661 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 210,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.