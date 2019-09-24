$0.45 EPS Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Commscope posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Commscope from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,960. Commscope has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

In other news, Director L William Krause bought 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Commscope by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Commscope by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,922,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commscope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.