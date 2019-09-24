$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Community Bank System reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. ValuEngine lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

CBU traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 279,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,665. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $294,102.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 877,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

