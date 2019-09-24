$1.01 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

WBS traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 555,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,150. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $51,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,670. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,743,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,052,000 after buying an additional 91,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,511,000 after purchasing an additional 248,126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,244,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,574,000 after purchasing an additional 440,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.