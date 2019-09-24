$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.87. 870,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,141,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 647,099 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 630,472 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 397,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

