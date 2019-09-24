$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

INDB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. 74,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other news, Director William M. Parent sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.