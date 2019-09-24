1,066 Shares in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 71.2% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 290.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $135.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.06.

Baidu stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.80. 2,950,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

