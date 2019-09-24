1,565 Shares in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.18. 5,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.40. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

