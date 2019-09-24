1irstcoin Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $22.09 million and $60,234.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000328 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,085,000 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

