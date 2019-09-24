20,000 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.9% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,258,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,188,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.45.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 2,145,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

