$208.43 Million in Sales Expected for FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) to post $208.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.80 million and the lowest is $204.00 million. FTS International reported sales of $334.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year sales of $832.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.74 million to $844.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $878.93 million, with estimates ranging from $811.90 million to $952.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTS International.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FTS International from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cowen cut FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTS International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 131,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTS International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTSI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 327,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.95. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.