2,200,000 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXGXU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

GXGXU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

