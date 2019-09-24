$262.98 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce $262.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.70 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $256.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Astec Industries news, VP Stephen C. Anderson acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $184,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 42,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

ASTE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 134,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,154. The company has a market cap of $719.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

